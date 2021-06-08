Mercy Corps offers grants to LGBTQ-owned small businesses in Oregon, Washington

For the first time, the relief organization is offering a $1,000 storytelling grant by asking businesses to submit a short video and application.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mercy Corps Northwest is accepting grant applications from small, LGBTQ-owned businesses in honor of Pride Month.

Entrepreneurs who identify as LGBTQIA+ can apply through Sunday, June 13 at midnight on Mercy Corps Northwest’s website. Businesses must have five or fewer people, including the owners.

"For us, we're doing our job well when we are giving resources to those in the community who don't have equitable access to it," said Leigh Scheffey with Mercy Corps Northwest. "Specifically those who have been boxed out of systems for decades and generations."

Six business owners will be announced the week of June 21.