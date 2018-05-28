PORTLAND, Ore. -- Thousands of people in the Portland metro and throughout Oregon will spend Memorial Day honoring those who died while serving.

A ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery will include music, flag displays, a rifle salute and a flyover. Visitors will see about 140,000 small flags that were placed on the graves in the cemetery last week.

More than 1,700 scouts placed the flags as an act of service.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. But visitors are advised to get there early if possible, as more than 2,500 people are expected to attend.

Willamette National Cemetery - 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd.

In Salem, the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Statewide Memorial Day Celebration on at 3:30 p.m. at the Afghan-Iraqi Freedom Memorial. The ceremony will include an address from Vietnam veteran Tom Owen.

Afghan-Iraqi Freedom Memorial - 700 Summer Street NE

There are dozens more Memorial Day events around Oregon. Click here for a full list

