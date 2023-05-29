Vancouver Gold-star mother reminds others to honor the lives lost in combat

A Gold-star mother whose son died in Iraq shared this message with those gathered at Fort Vancouver: "Remember the love, honor the life, share the journey."

PORTLAND, Ore. — A portrait of a young marine swayed in the wind. The 21-year-old’s picture hung off a gazebo at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site next to other men who died in service.

Corporal Julian McMackin Woodall died 16 years ago in combat in Iraq. His mother, wearing a gold star pin and white carnation, shared this message with dozens gathered at the Vancouver site Monday for Memorial Day: “Remember the love, honor the life, share the journey."

The month of May is especially difficult for Meredith McMackin. On May 22, 2007, her son died from a roadside bomb, or IED, while on night patrol in Iraq.

“I know he hoped he could make a positive difference in the world, and he did his part to support his brothers in arms,” she said to the crowd at Fort Vancouver. “No matter the outcome or the controversies, I refuse to think that my son died in vain.”

Among the crowd were members of the Lewis and Clark Young Marines, a youth organization based in Vancouver.

“It means a lot. It means supporting our veterans and supporting the ones that we lost,” said one of the young staff sergeants.

From Vancouver to Portland and across the country, Memorial Day ceremonies honored the U.S. military members who lost their lives while in service. Early Monday morning in Portland, a boy scout troop placed American flags along Hawthorne Boulevard, a tradition that goes back decades.

“It’s the day when you go out and have a hot dog or play in the community, but think about the men and women who went for your freedom and gave their all for your freedom,” said Roger Jones, who wore an American flag t-shirt and is part of the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association.

At the Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, there was a Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony that included a wreath-laying ceremony and playing of Taps, along with several speeches.