Here's 5 Memorial Day events happening in the Portland and Vancouver metro area

Many local Memorial Day events have been canceled for the second straight year due to COVID-19, but some local sites and organizers are observing the holiday on a smaller scale.

We've put together a list of five Memorial Day commemorations, rallies and flyovers happening around the Portland and Vancouver metro area.

The Willamette National Cemetery

May 31, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Willamette National Cemetery will be open for gravesite memorials. Visitors are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Memorial Day commemoration

May 31, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park

American Legion Beaverton Post 124 is hosting a Memorial Day commemoration. Visitors can take a self-guided tour through the park to view photo displays honoring service members. The West Coast Ravens will do a flyover at noon and a bugler will play taps.



Memorial Day flyover

May 31, 11:40 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Winona Cemetery in Tualatin

The annual Memorial Day Observance event at Winona Cemetery is canceled due to the pandemic, but the West Coast Ravens will do a flyover starting at 11:40 a.m. The Ravens will continue on to Tigard Crescent Grove Cemetery afterward. People living in the flight path might be able to watch at home.

Veterans For Peace rally

May 31, 1 p.m.

Peace Memorial Park of Portland

Veterans For Peace is holding a Memorial Day rally to remember fallen soldiers and victims of war. The event will include speeches and calls to action with a focus on peace. Parking at the event will be limited.

Memorial Day observance

May 31, 11 a.m.

American Legion Smith Reynolds Post 14

The American Legion in Vancouver is paying tribute to fallen soldiers. It will host an outdoor ceremony, which will include an honor guard, placing of a wreath and speeches.