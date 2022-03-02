Memorial being held for fallen St. Paul volunteer firefighter

Just after 4 a.m., firefighters were sent to a large barn fire on Champoeg Creek Lane NE near McKay Road NE in St. Paul. Shortly after firefighters arrived, there was an explosion and Smith was severely injured. He was flown out to a hospital via Life Flight but died of his injuries.



The memorial, being held on Feb. 12 at the St. Paul Rodeo, will be open to the general public who wish to pay their respects to the 30-year-old fallen firefighter. A spokesperson with the St. Paul Fire District (SPFD) said that Smith began as a firefighter with the department in 2015. However, the Smith family goes back generations in the area, all the way to the beginning of the St. Paul Rodeo.



He left behind extended family in the area.



"[Austin] and his family are entrenched in the very culture of what this community does every day and what it means," said Mark Daniel with SFPD during the Thursday afternoon briefing following the incident. "Our hearts are broken. He will be sorely missed. It's felt very, very deeply in our community."



Flags were flown at half-staff per Gov. Kate Brown’s request as Smith’s body was transported to a funeral home in Newberg on Feb. 4. The procession stretched from Clackamas County, south on I-205 and I-5, through Smith's hometown of St. Paul to the funeral home, and firefighters from multiple agencies lined up along the route to pay their respects.