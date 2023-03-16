Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion spotted in Oregon

The raptress made her first public appearance since the December Tory Lanez trial on Sunday, on the carpet of the Vanity Fair After Party, following the 2023 Oscars.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Pete, who goes by the stage name Megan Thee Stallion, was spotted on social media by fans at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton on Tuesday.

Social media users speculated that since she has a partnership with Nike, the Texas native may have been in town on Nike business.

On Instagram, WeHipHopPDX a Portland radio station, shared a reel on Wednesday of Pete posing with a woman. Both were wearing black Nike fur jackets with a large white Nike check mark. In the background is a wall containing pictures of stars and popular Nike campaigns. Pete's 2020 Grammy-winning hit song "Savage" is playing in the background.

The caption of the reel states, "Look who pulled up in #Beaverton yesterday. Welcome to #Nike HQ #megantheestallion!"

On her official Instagram account, the "Body" artist took to her story with a picture of her sporting a black Nike one sleeve asymmetrical top with a bright red Nike checkmark — perhaps hinting at some new products Pete is dropping with Nike.

Back in September 2021, Nike announced a partnership in a promotional video with Pete as "Thee Hot Girl Coach," redefining what athleticism means while wearing Nike apparel as well as footwear.

In a press release from Nike, Pete stated, “Dance is my sport. Performing is my sport. Rapping is my sport. And if you think this don’t take no work and no effort and no sweat, you’re wrong.”

The partnership includes various sets of workouts on the Nike Training Club app featuring Pete and Nike trainer Tara Nicolas, as well as some words of inspiration from the "Plan B" musician.

Pete's sighting falls days after the "Traumazine" raptress made her first public appearance on Sunday on the carpet of the Vanity Fair After Party following the 2023 Oscars.

Pete turned heads on the carpet, wearing a stunning custom Bach Mai strapless mermaid gown. That was accessorized with diamond jewels, her signature lipstick-shaped long nails in black and gorgeous curly natural hair.

Her public appearance comes after a heavy public trial in December of 2022. Pete accused rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot during an argument after the pair left a party at the home of reality star Kylie Jenner in July of 2020.

Pete has faced harsh scrutiny on social media since July of 2020 and throughout the trial.

Pete is an only child who lost both parents and grandmother during her rise to stardom. She has been open in regards to her mental wellness and how she struggles despite her success. These experiences prompted her to launch a website titled “Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too" with mental health resources for her fan base she refers to as "Hotties" in fall of 2022.

The Texas native garnered attention in 2013 after posting various videos of her freestyle rapping on social media while in college. Clips of Pete battling in cyphers against male opponents brought her a massive fan base while increasing her digital presence.