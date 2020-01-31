PORTLAND, Oregon — You don't often hear about the emotional toll responding to a crisis has on first responders.

The physical and mental health of Portland police officers are the focus of a new wellness program in the bureau.

To help officers and staff decompress, they've brought in a comfort dog named "Jocko."

The one-year-old was donated to the bureau and is in the process of training to be a certified therapy dog. His handler, Commander Erica Hurley, says the training can take over three years to complete.

Jocko is part of a long-term commitment to the mental, physical and emotional well-being of officers.

"They've done some studies about how people react during and after critical incidences with animals. The heart rate and blood pressure rate actually reduce significantly when they just get down and cuddle with the dog for a little while, pet an animal. Have that interaction time," Hurley said.

The wellness program hopes to integrate yoga and meditation into the daily schedule of staff as well as look at how schedules are impacting sleep. The bureau will incorporate training aimed at reducing stress and promoting resiliency into their members.

"Resilience is critical as the bulk of their job is spent observing, interacting with and enduring physically and emotional traumatic situations," Police Chief Jami Resch said at a media event introducing Jocko and speaking about the wellness program.

The program will also help knock down barriers and fight the stereotype that asking for help is a sign of weakness.

"He actually helps break down that barrier because it's a reason for people to come talk. So, I'm also a peer support member in the bureau, so if people come to me and the other handlers also a peer support member, if they come to us just to pet the dog we still have the ability to help with resources and things that they need or just to chat if that's what they need," Hurley said.

In case you're wondering, Jocko loves belly rubs and chasing balls.

