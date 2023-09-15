Medical examiner identifies Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire

Police say the 18-year-old was intentionally doused with an accelerant and set on fire on Sept. 3.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old woman who police say was intentionally set on fire in early September.

Chloee Moore, of Tacoma, died on Sept. 3. Her cause and manner of death is still pending, per the medical examiner's office. According to police, Moore lived in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood.

A cause or manner of death that is labeled pending is a temporary designation when additional investigation, information or test results are required for certification, according to the medical examiner's office.

Moore's cousin said she was studying to become a dentist and worked hard toward reaching her goal. She said Moore was a sweet and kind girl who was full of life and that she adored her parents and her brother.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Moore's family states the family is dealing with the unimaginable loss with very few answers about the fatality.

Around 1 a.m. that Sunday, firefighters responded to a call for a brush fire at 2900 Upper Park Street near Tacoma's McKinley Park. When they arrived, they extinguished the flames and found the woman in the debris, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Detectives said the woman was intentionally doused with an accelerant, then set on fire.