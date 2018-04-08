PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a body of a man found in the Columbia River on May 25, 2018.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner says the man is described as being in his 50s, about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and had brown hair, goatee, mustache, and body hair. He had healthy teeth.

He was also wearing a Crusoe men's cotton tank top, Fruit of the Loom boxer briefs (size small), a t-shirt with a flower and face design, dress socks, and slacks with "Swizz Cotton" label. He also wore shoes size 9 or 10 and had his right ear pierced.

Authorities believe he may have gone missing sometime within the last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 971-673-8220.

© 2018 KGW