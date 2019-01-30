VANCOUVER, Wash. — The measles outbreak in Clark County, which has sickened dozens of people since Jan. 1, has cost the county an estimated $200,000 so far.

The money covered staff, food, supplies and travel expenses, according to Clark County Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong.

Armstrong said the six-figure estimate does not cover staff time from partner agencies, such as the Washington State Department of Health.

Nearly all the confirmed measles cases are in unvaccinated children, according to Clark County health officials.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak on Jan. 25, making more statewide resources available to address the outbreak.

