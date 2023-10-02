1 person dead, 6 others hospitalized after suspected drug overdoses, McMinnville police say

Four of the suspected overdose victims appeared to have ingested fentanyl and cocaine, McMinnville police said. It's unclear if the three other people are connected.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A woman died and six other people were hospitalized in McMinnville following suspected drug overdoses early Friday morning, McMinnville police said.

Around 1:05 a.m., crews with the McMinnville Fire Department and McMinnville police responded to a report of multiple people unconscious at a home on Northwest Cedar Street. First responders found four people unconscious — one adult woman and three adult men — inside the home. McMinnville police said two of them were determined to be unconscious.

"Based on scene observations and initial information obtained, it appears that the subjects were ingesting fentanyl and cocaine," McMinnville police said.

Fire and police personnel used up all the Narcan they had and deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office were called in to help administer the Narcan they had on them, McMinnville police said.

First responders performed CPR on the woman and one of the men. The three men were revived and taken to the hospital, McMinnville police said. The woman was also taken to the hospital and later died. McMinnville police has not yet released information from the medical examiner about the cause of the woman's death. The names of all four people involved have not been released.

"The overall incident tied up all on-duty McMinnville police and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office personnel working at the time, as well as four ambulances and all the accompanying McMinnville fire personnel," McMinnville police said.

McMinnville police also noted that three other people were dropped off at the hospital due to suspected overdoses. Two people were reportedly driven to the hospital by a "personal vehicle" and the other person, who was incarcerated at the Yamhill County Jail, was picked up by an ambulance. McMinnville police said it's unclear whether any of those people are connected to the incident on Northwest Cedar Street.

"All totaled, hospital personnel were reportedly dealing with what appeared to be at least seven overdose patients at one time," McMinnville police said.

Anyone with information about the incident on Northwest Cedar Street who has not talked with police is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department tipline at 503-434-2337.