McKay High School in lockdown after report of weapon on campus

Salem Police said officers responded to a report of an armed person on campus but did not find a gun.

SALEM, Ore. — McKay High School in the Salem-Keizer School District went into lockdown for part of the school day Wednesday after a report of a weapon on campus.

Salem police said officers responded to a report of an armed person at the school, but did not find anyone with a gun.

The district said in a tweet that law enforcement had "detained all individuals believed to be connected to this incident," and that the school would stay in lockdown out of caution while police finished the investigation.

Salem police did not immediately respond to questions about whether any arrests were made.

No injuries were reported and all staff and students are safe, according to the district.