Mayor Wheeler to maintain role as Portland police commissioner in 2021

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime supporter of police reform, offered in July to take on the role of police commissioner.

PORTLAND, Ore — Mayor Ted Wheeler will maintain his role as the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) commissioner in 2021.

On Wednesday, Wheeler announced the city commissioners' bureau assignments effective at the start of the new year. The mayor traditionally has taken on the role of police commissioner.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime supporter of police reform who has criticized Wheeler's response to racial justice protests, expressed in July that she would be willing to take on the role of police commissioner.

"I demand action right now. Mayor Wheeler, if you can't control the police, give me the Portland Police Bureau," Hardesty wrote in an open letter to the mayor.

This year, Hardesty oversaw three first responder bureaus: Portland Fire & Rescue, the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management and the Bureau of Emergency Communications.

In a July interview with KGW's Laural Porter, she said "I never wanted the police bureau. But, I believe there's some logic in having all the first responder bureaus under one commissioner. And I would take it, because we are doing this transformation, if the mayor offered it."

Shortly after the interview, Wheeler responded by saying he planned to continue his role as police commissioner.

"I will continue to serve as police commissioner through this time of transformation," he said. "And I will continue to work with elected leaders from the county and the state to ensure that we are examining the criminal justice system as a whole."

Portland's commissioners will make up the most diverse city council in the city's history.

Commissioner-elect Mingus Mapps, who defeated incumbent Chloe Eudaly in the November election, will be the third Black man in city history to serve on council. He will join Commissioner Dan Ryan, who is openly gay, and Comissioner-elect Carmen Rubio, who is Latinx.

Here are the Portland city commissioner's bureau assignments effective Jan. 1, 2021:

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty

Portland Bureau of Transportation

Portland Fire & Rescue

Office of Community and Civic Life

Liaison Responsibilities

Portland Mall Management, Inc.

Portland Aerial Tram Board

Portland Streetcar, Inc.

Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation

Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (with Mayor Wheeler)

Public Involvement Advisory Council

Regional Disaster Policy Organization

Fair & Moral Claims Committee

New Portlanders Policy Council

Commissioner Mingus Mapps

Portland Water Bureau

Bureau of Environmental Services

Bureau of Emergency Communications

Liaison Responsibilities

Travel Portland

Visitors Development Fund

BOEC User Board

Fair & Moral Claims Committee

Commissioner Carmen Rubio

Portland Parks & Recreation

Bureau of Planning and Sustainability

Office of Community Technology

Liaison Responsibilities

Regional Arts and Culture Council

Portland’5 Centers for the Arts

Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission

Portland Community Media

League of Cities

Metro Policy Advisory Council

Commissioner Dan Ryan

Portland Housing Bureau

Bureau of Development Services

Joint Office of Homeless Services

Liaison Responsibilities

Rose Festival

Portland Children’s Levy

Home Forward

Multnomah County Animal Control

Multnomah Youth Commission

Royal Rosarians

A Home For Everyone (with Mayor Wheeler)

Mayor Ted Wheeler

City Budget Office

Office of Management and Finance

Office of Government Relations

Office of the City Attorney

Portland Police Bureau

Prosper Portland

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

Office of Equity and Human Rights

Office of Violence Prevention

Liaison Responsibilities