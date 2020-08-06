Chuck Lovell named new Portland police chief

Former Chief Jami Resch announced she was stepping aside, but not leaving the police bureau, during a news conference on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police Chief Jami Resch announced Monday that she is stepping down, and she elevated Lt. Chuck Lovell to police chief.

"I'm a public servant. I'm going to show up every day with a servant's heart," said Chief Lovell during a brief speech at Monday's news conference. "All I can do is be me."

Mayor Ted Wheeler opened the news conference, which was billed as a reflection on the weekend's protests in Portland, with remarks about the need for reform and change.

“We must take actions that reimagine what community safety can be,” Wheeler said. "What PPB has not done publicly is stand up say we will be the start of the change and take a step toward that change."

Wheeler, who is also police commissioner, pledged to reform and rebuild what public safety looks like in Portland. He said he plans to release a list of reforms he is pursuing on Tuesday.

"We must go through this process together," he said. "The issues we have are not the chief's alone to fix."

Former chief Jami Resch said she personally asked Lovell, who is black, to lead the bureau.