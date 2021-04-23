Mayor Wheeler's state of emergency to continue through the weekend

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency on April 20 in order to prepare for potential unrest following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's state of emergency in the city will continue through the weekend in order to prepare for potential violence and unrest.

Wheeler first declared a state of emergency on Tuesday following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Tuesday afternoon in the murder of George Floyd.

In a news conference with city leaders Tuesday afternoon, Wheeler said local law enforcement agencies, Oregon State Police and "select National Guard members" will be in place if needed.

The state of emergency will remain in effect through 12 p.m. on Monday, April 26. It allows the mayor to declare a curfew if necessary, close streets and close other public facilities such as parking garages.

The city is preparing for the possibility of more destruction in Portland this weekend.

“These people are not protesters," Wheeler said Tuesday of about 100 self-described anarchists. "They are criminals. Their goal is to destroy the economic center of Oregon."