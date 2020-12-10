'These acts are obscene': Portland mayor condemns violence at late-night protests

Wheeler and police leaders spoke about the ongoing protests in downtown Portland, which included more vandalism over the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler condemned the late-night violence, vandalism and destruction at Portland protests during a joint news conference with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Monday morning.

On Sunday night, police declared a riot after a group marched through the South Park Blocks in downtown Portland, toppling statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. The group also broke windows and threw flares into the Oregon Historical Society, and damaged multiple small businesses, including several restaurants, a jewelry store, a coffee shop and a bank.

Wheeler said the actions of the people that continue to engage in criminal activity late at night in downtown Portland are "an affront to the values of this community."

"These acts are obscene," Wheeler said. He said it was "deeply troubling" to see the group attack the Oregon Historical Society, which he said has "gone out of its way to reflect the truth of Oregon history and educate the public about all aspects of Oregon history, the good, the bad and the ugly."

"It's ironic that this was the institution that was chosen to be attacked by this anarchist behavior," Wheeler said.

Lovell said Portland police made three targeted arrests Sunday night and more arrests may be forthcoming as police continue to investigate.

"We are five months into this and we still have a fairly high level of violence taking place," he said. "We need to all come together and be mindful of what we want as a city and what we're willing to tolerate.

"These events late at night, they purport to have a racial justice nexus. But they're not that. They're about violence and criminal destruction. They're really hurting our community and we all deserve better."

