PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says anyone planning violence or espousing hatred at a weekend protest by right-wing groups in the liberal city "are not welcome here."

Wheeler spoke Wednesday at a rally with other city leaders ahead of the event Saturday, which is also expected to bring out anti-fascist protesters. Anticipating trouble, none of the city's nearly 1,000 police officers will have the day off Saturday.

The Saturday event is being organized by a member of the Proud Boys, who have been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

Wheeler spoke at a rally with dozens of representatives from the city's religious, police and business groups. He decried any groups "who plan on using Portland on August 17th as a platform to spread your hate."

