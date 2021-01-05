May Day demonstrations held throughout Portland

May 1 is International Workers' Day, a traditional day for marches, demonstrations and rallies in the Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — May Day demonstrations took place throughout Portland on Saturday, and more are expected later in the day.

In the morning, dozens gathered at Holladay Park in Northeast Portland to support the PRO Act, a bill that expands various labor protections related to employees' rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

The event was planned by the Portland Democratic Socialists of America to send a message to Congress to pass the bill.

At the Eastbank Esplanade along the east side of the Willamette River near the Hawthorne Bridge, several organizations including the International Migrants Alliance went to advocate for better working conditions for migrants.

After a few speeches, that group started marching downtown to the Justice Center on Southwest Third and Main. Others joined a caravan of cars that also headed to the Justice Center, a central location for protests over the last several months.

People in that group eventually made their way to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building near the South Waterfront for an "Abolish ICE" rally, where speeches have been taking place.

Video from journalists on scene shows a large law enforcement presence, but there have not been reports of criminal activity there.

An “Abolish ICE” rally outside an ICE facility pic.twitter.com/sBP25GdaG0 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 1, 2021

Portland police said the demonstrations impacted traffic, mostly downtown, and one person arrested on Southwest Fourth Avenue between Jefferson and Columbia, a couple blocks away from the Justice Center.

Police said Michael Isaacs, 26, had body armor and weapons on him. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

While demonstrations have remained largely peaceful as Saturday afternoon, there are two "autonomous protests" planned to start in Portland at 9 p.m. One is at the ICE building and the other is at Shemanski Park in downtown. In recent months, these types of events have been associated with criminal activity, police said.

"While we hope those engaged in these events are peaceful and lawful, PPB is prepared in the event they are not," the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said police will support lawful First Amendment activities but won't tolerate criminal activity.

In the past, Portland has seen massive turnouts for the demonstrations on May Day. Sometimes the protests have turned violent.