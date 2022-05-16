MAX train hits pedestrian in Northeast Portland

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a MAX train in Northeast Portland Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the incident around 9:02 p.m. near Northeast Jonesmore Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PPB has not released the identity of the pedestrian and has not said what led up to the incident.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. During the investigation, police closed the MAX light rail station at Northeast Jonesmore Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue.

The incident marked the second crash involving a MAX train and a pedestrian in Portland the past week. On May 13, a MAX train hit and killed a pedestrian around 10:30 p.m. near Northeast 160th and Burnside Street. According to TriMet, the pedestrian was standing on the tracks at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash on May 15 is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-128626, or call (503)823-2103.

