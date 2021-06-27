MAX lines, businesses close due to excessive heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Due to the record-breaking heat sweeping the Pacific Northwest this weekend and into the early part of next week, many businesses are closed or are closing early. Here is a running list of places that have announced that they will remain closed/are closing early due to the heat:
TriMet
TriMet announced on Sunday that it will be suspending all MAX lines due to heat concerns and the stress on the power grid until Tuesday. TriMet said in a release that several of its lines were experiencing technical issues due to the heat and the pause in service will give the system time to cool down. The MAX lines will resume on Tuesday and it is suggested people make use of normal bus lines in the meantime
Portland Public School
All Portland Public School buildings will be closed, which includes pausing programs like meal services, child care and summer enrichment programs.
Oregon Zoo
The Oregon Zoo will be closing at 12:30 p.m. on Monday
Portland Mercado
Various food trucks at the Mercado are adjusting their hours for the heat. Some will remain closed while others will have limited business hours. More info on each cart.
Other businesses completely closed on Monday:
Café Nell
Cloud City ice cream
Ecliptic Brewing
The Deck floating restaurant
Moonstruck Chocolate (Beaverton location)
Pine State Biscuits
Happy’s Bar and Grill
East Side Delicatessen
C3 Food Pantry
Vagabond Brewing (closed until Tuesday)
Miyamoto
And the list is growing as many places are facing heat that would overwhelm air conditioning systems and likely keep people from wanting to venture out into the city.
Portland topped its all-time high-temperature record of 108 which was set on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, Portland reached 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
But before this weekend, the record was 107 degrees. The Portland International Airport (PDX) reached 107 degrees once in July 1965 and twice in August 1981. That record could be broken again on Sunday with a high of 110 degrees in the forecast.
Cooling centers around Washington and Oregon have opened to help people stay cool. Cooling centers are buildings with running air conditioning that are safe spaces to congregate, like local libraries. They are open to everyone. Some cooling centers are pet-friendly as well, but ask that owners provide water and food for the animal.