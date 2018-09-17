A historic project for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will take place under the darkness of night.

Crews from WSDOT, the Washington State Patrol, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Department, and Omega Morgan – Portland, will move a windmill transformer through the Columbia Gorge. The commercial equipment is believed to be the largest piece transported on Washington state highways.

The team of movers will close major roadways between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night.

WSDOT said the transport will take place overnight to reduce the impact on traffic and guarantee emergency response vehicles will be able to get around the transformer.

The windmill transformer weighs just over 1 million pounds, is 360 feet long and 21 feet tall.

WSDOT closure details:

10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 17, through 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18

Both directions of SR 14 between Roosevelt (milepost 133.0) and the SR 14/US 97 interchange (SR 14 milepost 100.6/US 97 milepost 0.17) will close.

Eastbound SR 14 at Dallesport (milepost 84.0) will close intermittently with flaggers controlling traffic.

Both directions of US 97 between just south of Toppenish and the SR 14/US 97 interchange will close intermittently with flaggers directing traffic.

10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 18, through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Both directions of US 97, between the SR 14/US 97 interchange and Hoctor Road (milepost 9.32) will close intermittently with flaggers directing traffic.

