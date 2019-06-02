PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound is closed through the morning commute Wednesday as several police agencies continue to investigate a wild chase that crossed state lines Tuesday night.

Additionally, the investigation has also shut down southbound I-205 north of the I-84 interchange.

The I-84 closure began around 7 p.m. Tuesday, and is set to last more than 12 hours.

To make the situation even worse, police are investigating a rollover crash on I-84 eastbound at Fairview that has closed down eastbound traffic.

Drivers coming south from Clark County on I-205 may want to consider Lombard Street or Columbia Boulevard as detours.

Northbound commuters may want to try Powell Boulevard, says KGW traffic reporter Chris McGinness.

Portland Police expect to reopen I-84 westbound by 10 a.m.