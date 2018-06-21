TUALATIN, Ore. — A massive thunderstorm descended upon Washington County on Thursday about 6:20 a.m., with loud claps heard and lightning striking from Portland's West Hills south to Newberg.

Radar | Forecast | PGE Outages | Pacific Power outages

Portland General Electric reports that thousands have lost power in the storm. Power lines came down on Allen Boulevard between Highway 217 and Lombard.

In the back yard of a house in Garden Home, lightning struck a tree and set it a blaze. Tim Gordon reported from the scene there were no injuries.

Rebeca Aguila shared a video of the thunder with KGW.

"We woke up to the loudest thunder I have ever heard. Power went down and back twice. Cells stopped working for a while," Katie Hager told KGW.

PHOTOS: Lightning and thunder in Portland

Photos: Lightning, thunderstorms in Portland Josh Vanderzanden. Hillsboro. 01 / 14 Josh Vanderzanden. Hillsboro. 01 / 14

Kate Montag said the thunder was so loud it was setting off car alarms.

"I am in Ashcreek, and it is crazy here. I grew up in this area, and it’s just never like this. Very unusual. I did spend a year in Michigan, and this is much more like a Midwest thunderstorm than we ever see," Kirsikka Newkowin said.

Around 7:30 a.m., KGW meteorologist Rod Hill reported the storm seemed to be weakening.

Massive thunderstorm hits Washington County Thursday morning https://t.co/1pId94qXDR pic.twitter.com/JuBD0BFHEz — KGW News (@KGWNews) June 21, 2018

© 2018 KGW