TUALATIN, Ore. — A massive thunderstorm descended upon Washington County on Thursday about 6:20 a.m., with loud claps heard and lightning striking from Portland's West Hills south to Newberg.

Portland General Electric reports that thousands have lost power in the storm.

Power lines came down on Allen Boulevard between Highway 217 and Lombard.

Rebeca Aguila shared a video of the thunder with KGW.

"We woke up to the loudest thunder I have ever heard. Power went down and back twice. Cells stopped working for a while," Katie Hager told KGW.

Kate Montag said the thunder was so loud it was setting off car alarms.

"I am in Ashcreek, and it is crazy here. I grew up in this area, and it’s just never like this. Very unusual. I did spend a year in Michigan, and this is much more like a Midwest thunderstorm than we ever see," Kirsikka Newkowin said.

Around 7:30 a.m., KGW meteorologist Rod Hill reported the storm seemed to be weakening.

Massive thunderstorm hits Washington County Thursday morning https://t.co/1pId94qXDR pic.twitter.com/JuBD0BFHEz — KGW News (@KGWNews) June 21, 2018

