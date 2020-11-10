Mass arrest at small North Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. — A small crowd gathered outside of the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct near NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and NE Killingsworth Street.
According to independent journalists reporting from the small protest, police only gave one warning before beginning a mass arrest. The arrest, according to freelance journalist Justin Yau, some of the arrestees were marked medics.
Another freelance journalist, Alissa Azar, posted video to her Twitter account of police dispersing press, despite it being unlawful to do so due to a temporary restraining order in place. The officer can be heard saying, "I don't care what the TRO (temporary restraining order) says."
Sergio Olmos, a reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting said the protest lasted only minutes and almost every demonstrator was arrested.
This is the 123rd day of protests in Portland.
The protests began following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, told police he could not breathe while a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.
Demonstrators have marched in protest of police brutality against the Black community, racial inequality, the treatment of ICE detainees, and for the abolishment of prisons and police. Before the Oregon wildfires in September, which blanketed the city in smoke for a few days, protesters had been in the streets for more than 100 consecutive nights.