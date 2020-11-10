Mass arrest at small North Portland protest

According to journalists at the protest, nearly every demonstrator was arrested with little to no warning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A small crowd gathered outside of the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct near NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and NE Killingsworth Street.

According to independent journalists reporting from the small protest, police only gave one warning before beginning a mass arrest. The arrest, according to freelance journalist Justin Yau, some of the arrestees were marked medics.

After one warning to stay off the streets Portland Police Rapid Response arrived and conducted mass arrests. PPB did not declare an unlawful assembly. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/CEtKXlrdZs — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 11, 2020

Another freelance journalist, Alissa Azar, posted video to her Twitter account of police dispersing press, despite it being unlawful to do so due to a temporary restraining order in place. The officer can be heard saying, "I don't care what the TRO (temporary restraining order) says."

This was completely unprovoked I am too upset for words right now pic.twitter.com/dgoxNxJgf5 — Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) October 11, 2020

Sergio Olmos, a reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting said the protest lasted only minutes and almost every demonstrator was arrested.

Portland protest day 123



Police arrest almost everyone. No unlawful assembly declared. pic.twitter.com/K28T5AysGS — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 11, 2020

This is the 123rd day of protests in Portland.

The protests began following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, told police he could not breathe while a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.