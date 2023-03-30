Young rising Portland basketball star set to portray NBA superstar LeBron James in upcoming film

The film is based off LeBron James' book "Shooting Stars" and set to premier on June 2, 2023 exclusively on Peacock.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's very own, Marquis "Mookie" Cook has been casted to play a younger version of NBA superstar LeBron James in the upcoming film "Shooting Stars".

The first trailer for the film dropped earlier this week giving a small glimpse at Cook's first acting gig.

The film is based off of James and Pulitzer Prize winning author of "Friday Night Lights," Buzz Bissinger 2009 autobiography "Shooting Stars".

James is a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

The book emphasizes the themes of humanity and connection. While focusing on the humble beginnings of James basketball career and his three childhood friends becoming the number one high school team in the country, at the time, while overcoming various obstacles. The film is set in the 1990s in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The former Jefferson High school five-star forward recently recommitted to playing basketball for the Oregon Ducks 2023 incoming class after de-committing back in June 2022. Receiving nearly 30 offers during his recruitment with schools — like Kentucky and Gonzaga — knocking at his door.

Cook spent his first two years of high school at Jefferson High and later transferred to Compass Prep School in Arizona where he's finishing off his final year.

Cook played with James’ son Bronny James on the West team in boys’ All-American game this past March. He was scouted by James' team in 2019 after a nationwide search for the role.

In a recent interview with 247Sports speaking on his experience filming the movie he expressed excitement around the surreal opportunity.

“Doing the movie was so real, a surreal moment,” Cook said. “I never thought I’d be doing something like that. It was just so cool being around all of those people and understanding the work they put into it because from the outside looking in it doesn’t seem that hard but you really have to drop into character.”

Starring alongside Cook is Caleb McLaughlin from Netflix's "Stranger Things" portraying Lil Dru. Avery S. Wills, Jr. from popular Apple TV+ movie "Swagger" playing Willie McGee. Khalil Everage from Netflix's "Cobra Kai" portraying Sian Cotton.

The film is directed by Chris Robinson, who directed Black-ish and its spin-off shows. James will produce the movie along with Carter, Terence Winter and Rachel Winter.

The upcoming film "Air" releasing April 5 is another sport film with ties to Oregon. Ben Affleck directed and stars in alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and more.

The film is fixated on the Oregon based brand Nike in 1984 at a pivotal time when the brand was betting much of its future on NBA legend, Michael Jordan. The same Jordan that created Nike's notorious Jordan brand.