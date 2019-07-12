PORTLAND, Ore. — Columbia Sportswear is capitalizing on the upcoming Star Wars movie by giving fans a Challenger Jacket. You can pick between the heroic "light side" or the sinister "dark side."

Portland was one of only a handful of cities selling 25 limited edition "light side" jackets signed by Luke Skywalker himself -- Mark Hamill.

The jackets with Mark’s signature and message “May the Force be with you” were $900.

KGW talked with Matthew Schwimmer, who was first in line for a jacket. He got one of the signed jackets and had this message for Columbia.

“I hope Columbia continues this line… Give us more coats Columbia,” he said.

All proceeds from the jackets sold are going to college access programs and scholarships selected by Hamill.

The signed jackets are sold out but fans can still get their hands on unsigned jackets.

