MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A Woodburn man died after he crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 99E near Gervais on Tuesday, Oregon State Police said.

A sedan driven by Jose Alfredo Garcia-Ortega, 35, of Woodburn was traveling northbound on Highway 99 at about 5 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drifted into the southbound lane of traffic, OSP said.

Garcia-Ortega first crashed into a box truck driven by Jasper Davenport, 35, of Mill City, then hit a pickup truck driven by Nick Martishev, 53, of Gervais.

Garcia-Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Davenport and Martishev were taken to Salem Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Highway 99E was closed for four hours after the crash.