MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A Woodburn man died after he crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 99E near Gervais on Tuesday, Oregon State Police said.
A sedan driven by Jose Alfredo Garcia-Ortega, 35, of Woodburn was traveling northbound on Highway 99 at about 5 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drifted into the southbound lane of traffic, OSP said.
Garcia-Ortega first crashed into a box truck driven by Jasper Davenport, 35, of Mill City, then hit a pickup truck driven by Nick Martishev, 53, of Gervais.
Garcia-Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Davenport and Martishev were taken to Salem Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Highway 99E was closed for four hours after the crash.