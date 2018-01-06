SALEM, Ore. -- Despite delayed deliveries, seven water stations opened Thursday night for residents in the Salem area who can't drink tap water contaminated by toxins from an algae bloom in Detroit Lake.

Stations were supposed to begin opening at 7 p.m. but due to delivery delays the first station didn't open until 8:30 p.m. That was at Bush's Pasture Park, located at 600 Mission St. SE in Salem.

The other three stations that were supposed to open at 7 p.m. didn't open until 9 p.m. You can find them at the following locations:

Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

Three more sites were scheduled to open at 9 p.m. but didn't open until about 10:30 p.m.:

Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem

AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center Street NE, Salem

Former Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner

Marion County said the sites will operate around the clock until further notice.

Residents must bring their own containers and there is a five-gallon limit per vehicle.

The water advisory issued on Tuesday was extended Thursday indefinitely for those in Salem and Turner. The advisory was lifted for Stayton, Gates, Mill City, Mehama and Lyons after the latest water tests, Marion County said.

The water advisory applies to:

Those under the age of six

People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions

People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations

Pregnant women or nursing mothers

Elderly

Pets

