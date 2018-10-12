MT. ANGEL, Ore. — The same water main that broke in the 500 block of South Main Street in Mt. Angel on Monday morning broke again Tuesday morning.

Water has again been turned off in the area while the main is repaired a second time. The city said it doesn't know how long the repair will take and that some traffic lanes will be closed at times during the repair.

Just like on Monday, residents in the area have reported seeing discolored water, but city officials claim there is no threat to the public..