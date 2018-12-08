SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old Vancouver woman was shot in the leg during a shooting in Salem late Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. in the area of 13th Street and State Street. A fight broke out and numerous shots were fired into a crowd that was waiting for the start of a concert after-party.

Family members of the victim, Rickiesha Hinchen, drove her to Salem Health. She was interviewed there by officers, treated and released.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Salem Police Tipline at 503-588-8477. Please mention State Street Shooting in your message.

© 2018 KGW