SALEM, Ore. — A suspect crashed into another vehicle and rammed a patrol car while trying to elude police on Sunday afternoon in Salem, police said.

The suspect, 59-year-old Gale Merrill of Beaverton, was taken into custody and is currently at a local hospital where he is receiving a psychological evaluation. He was cited for reckless driving, eluding an officer and hit and run.

The pursuit started around 3 p.m. when the Marion County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle, a 1997 Ford Exhibition, in northern Marion County. Police say they chose not to pursue at that time because Merrill was acting erratically.

Later, Merrill allegedly crashed into a car north of Salem at Chemawa Road Northeast and Portland Road Northeast. He continued traveling south toward Salem where an Oregon State Trooper spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to contact him, but Merrill rammed the patrol car and drove away.

Officers later saw the car parked at a gas station near Cordon Road and Gaffin Road in Salem. They found the suspect inside the gas station convenience store where he was grabbed by a K-9 and taken into custody.

© 2018 KGW