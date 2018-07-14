Silver Falls State Park. Oregon Department of Forestry officials said the fire is less than an acre in size and is burning among heavy timber. ODF has two fire engines on scene and about 30 personnel are involved.

Two single-engine airtankers have made four drops of retardant.

The park remains open to visitors, including the popular waterfall trails, although backcountry trails are closed.

Oregon State Parks says visitors that plan to come to the park today or tomorrow should wait until more information is available about the fire.

Silver Falls State Park is the largest state park in Oregon at 9,200 acres southeast of Silverton. The park has 35 miles of backcountry trails that are used for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.

It is most famous for the Trail of Ten Falls, a 7.2-mile forested trek past 10 waterfalls including a 177-foot cascade where hikers can walk behind the falls.

The park is also an economic booster. A study recently found the 1.4 million visitors annually contributed $58.4 million to the local economy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A map of the trails closed due to the small fire at the southern end of Silver Falls State Park is available on our website. It will be updated as conditions change.

