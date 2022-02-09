Sister of man fatally shot by Salem officers says family is looking for answers

Richard Meyers, 40, was shot and killed by Salem police officers after he sped off from an attempted traffic stop.

SALEM, Ore. — A big kid is how Rachel Coble sums up her big brother. "He loved to make jokes," she said. "He loved to make model cars. That was his favorite thing to do."

Coble spoke to KGW on Wednesday about her brother, Richard Meyers, 41, who was shot and killed by Salem police officers on Monday.

"It's quite a struggle," Coble said. "There are a lot of questions my family has regarding what happened. We don't have all the information yet so we're waiting to figure out exactly what happened."

Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers attempted a traffic stop of Meyers, who was driving a 1995 gold Mercedes. Instead of pulling over, Meyers sped off, authorities said.

Coble said her brother was living in the Mercedes as he struggled with mental illness and addiction.

"He probably ran from the [traffic] stop because his car is all he had left," she said, "and given that he wasn't licensed, he assumed they'd take his car."

Authorities said Meyers drove to Northgate Park, where he drove into a gully and onto a field. According to detectives, there was a confrontation and three officers opened fire. Meyers was killed.

Police have not said why officers shot Meyers, but a witness provided some insight to KGW.

"I was just up watching TV and the next thing I hear is five or six gunshots," said a man who asked to be identified only as Carl. "I look out the window and all these cops are flying down the street and into the park."

Coble said she doesn't believe her brother had to die.

"This is such an unfortunate situation that could've been avoided," she said.

As Meyers' family raises money for a proper burial and awaits more information from investigators, Coble said she wants the community to know her brother is not just another statistic. He was a human being.

"Regardless of the struggles he had, he was a person and he leaves behind loved ones who really cared and loved him," she said.

Authorities said Meyers' pit bull was with him at the time of the shooting. The dog was injured and Meyers' family decided to put it down.

The three officers who shot Meyers, and the fourth who witnessed the shooting, are on paid leave, which is standard protocol.

