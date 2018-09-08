Seven people were severely injured in a two-vehicle crash on Ehlen Road NE Wednesday morning northeast of Salem.

Holly Mendoza, 33, was driving near Aurora in a Chevrolet SUV around 11 a.m. when she was struck by a Dodge truck. Both vehicles were heading westbound.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies said the driver of the truck, Bradley Snethen, 54, was trying to pass a long line of slow moving traffic before he collided with Mendoza's SUV as she attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway.

Six people were riding in the her vehicle at the time of the accident. All were injured.

Mendoza and an 8-year-old boy were taken by helicopter to a Portland hospital. Passengers Jason West, 34, Daniel Cuevas, 37, and two children — a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy—were taken by ambulance.

Snethen was not injured. However, his wife, Sandra, 52, was taken to Salem Hospital for treatment.

Ehlen Road was closed for several hours following the crash; it reopened around 3 p.m.

Officials have not released the names of the children or the medical conditions of those involved. No citations have been issued.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032 and reference case 18-12659.

