Salem's water remained unsafe to drink Thursday after new test results found toxins in the city's tap water remain too high for young kids and some adults.

In response, Gov. Kate Brown ordered the Oregon Military Department to provide additional water supplies to the city of Salem and Marion County. Free water stations will be set up throughout the community starting Thursday, but the exact locations have yet to be announced.

On Tuesday, city officials first alerted parents of children under 6 years old and people with compromised health and immune systems that toxins caused by algae blooms in Detroit Lake had contaminated Salem's water.

That advisory remains in place, although the latest concentrations of the toxin cyanotoxinstest are not considered dangerous for healthy adults.

People receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions, pregnant women and nursing mothers should still avoid tap water in Salem, Stayton and Turner.

Roughly 180,000 people live in the cities that get their water from the North Santiam River.

What to know:

The Salem City Council will hold a special meeting at noon Friday at City Hall to address the water advisory.

Salem residents are outraged about the delay between when officials found out and when they issued the advisory. One resident, Christine Kidd, told the Statesman Journal by email: "We know of a young student living in Salem with cancer who is on chemotherapy now. This brave young person and their family had the right to know about the water contamination immediately, not after 10 days had passed. So frustrating."

The Oregon Health Authority has advised Salem hospitals against using the tainted tap water, providing this guidance: "At drinking water advisory levels, hospitals should not use tap water for patient care that includes washing open wounds or exposed tissues unless the water has been treated at the facility to remove cyanotoxins. Hospitals that pre-treat water from the local public water supply using reverse osmosis, nanofiltration or continuous disinfection with chlorine as per recommended treatment specifications may continue to use the water for patient care."

