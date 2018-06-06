SALEM, Ore. — The city of Salem's drinking water warning for children and other vulnerable people will continue for at least two more weeks, the city announced Sunday morning.

On Friday, the city announced that test results from samples taken Wednesday contained cyanotoxins above EPA advisory levels. They said the warning would not be lifted until the city receives two straight days of clean water results.

On Sunday, the city said it received results from tests taken on Friday, which indicated the presence of cyanotoxins was below EPA advisory levels for vulnerable populations. But the city said, despite receiving two consecutive days of results below EPA guidelines, it's extending the drinking water advisory for at least two more weeks as a precautionary measure.

“Because we have an active algal bloom in our water source, we’ve decided to be proactive by keeping the drinking water advisory in place – regardless of the results of our sampling – for the next two weeks, while we continue to test and refine these new treatment methods," said Salem city manager Steve Powers. "We’ve heard concerns about the two-day lag between our sampling and receiving results of tests from our lab. By keeping the drinking water advisory in place, we hope to reduce confusion and give our residents and our water customers the opportunity to take the precautions they feel necessary for their families and their customers."

The water alert applies to children under age 6, people with weak immune systems, people receiving dialysis or similar treatments, the elderly, pregnant and nursing women, and pets.

Salem's water originates in Detroit Lake, which is going through an algae bloom that creates the natural poison cyanotoxins.

The city announced it will spend $35,000 on testing equipment that will give results in eight hours, instead of the current two days.

“Will give us time, will give us a warning that toxins may be on the way so we can address how we treat water or maybe even close the gates,” said Public Works Director Peter Fernandez.

Watch: Salem officials provide update on new drinking water advisory

Water stations are set up at the following locations:

AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center St. NE, Salem

Bush's Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem

City of Keizer Civic Center, 4969 Rickman Rd NE, Keizer

East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Former Cheverolet Dealership, 5325 Denver St., Turner

Geer Park, 3071 State St., Salem

Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Dr, Salem

Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

City officials encourage residents to bring their own containers.

Map: Salem water stations

Ariel Garcia has three children, including an 18-month-old. She kept the family on bottled water even after the first warning was lifted last weekend.

“At this point they’re brushing their teeth, we’re washing our 18-month-old with bottled water and just trying to keep it out of their mouths and make sure everything is dry before they use it,” she said.

Garcia said she's not ready for a summer full of on-again-off-again warnings.

The city of Salem is doing its best to gear up for the possibility.

A Facebook post about the new alert includes the following:

"The advisory will be in effect through at least Monday. Staff will continue assessing water samples through the weekend and continue to provide results to the public."

In response to Salem's drinking water crisis, the Oregon Health Authority announced it would prepare state rules that require testing for cyanotoxins throughout the state for certain bodies of water at-risk for toxic algae blooms.

More: What if you drink the tap water during the advisory?

State health officials expect temporary rules to be set up by the end of June to get Oregon through this algae-bloom season. Permanent rules would be finalized later.

Last time an advisory was in place, city councilors had taken issue with not being informed about it much sooner. They found out shortly before a May 29 council meeting after city staff had known there was a possible problem with the water since May 25.

This time around, city councilors were looped in much sooner. City Councilor Sally Cook said she received notification Wednesday morning from Deputy City Manager Kacey Duncan. "It's being handled much better," Cook said.

The Statesman Journal contributed to this report.

