SALEM, Ore. — The city of Salem, which just went through a water advisory that ended Saturday, again put restrictions in place Wednesday morning for drinking water.

City Manager Steve Powers on Thursday said water samples taken Tuesday showed no cyanotoxins above advisory levels, but cautioned that the warning would not be lifted until the city received two straight days of clean water results. The alert could be lifted Friday, at the earliest, Powers said.

The water alert applies to children under age 6, people with weak immune systems, people receiving dialysis or similar treatments, the elderly, pregnant and nursing women, and pets.

Watch: Salem officials provide update on new drinking water advisory

Eight water stations are set up where people can get free drinking water. They can be found at:

Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem

Bush’s Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem

City of Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd. NE, Keizer

Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem

Former Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner

Map: Salem water stations

Salem's water originates in Detroit Lake, which is going through an algae bloom that creates the natural poison cyanotoxins.

More: 11 questions answered about (the first) water advisory

City spokesman Kenny Larson said city officials received results on Wednesday morning from samples taken on June 2, June 3 and June 4.

More: What if you drink the tap water during the advisory?

The first advisory led to a run on bottled water in stores, which quickly ran out before more shipments arrived. Keizer businesses and the city offered Salem residents free water.

Free water stations were eventually set up in Salem. The attorney general issued a warning about price gouging.

The advisory also affected businesses. Starbucks stores in Salem stopped serving hand-crafted beverages and sent customers to outlets in Keizer and Woodburn.

A Facebook post about the new alert includes the following.

"The City will continue to post sample results, and updated information related to Salem’s water advisory on the City of Salem website and Facebook Page. Neighbors are encouraged to look out for those who are unable to collect bottled water on their own."

In response to Salem's drinking water crisis, the Oregon Health Authority announced it would prepare state rules that require testing for cyanotoxins throughout the state for certain bodies of water at-risk for toxic algae blooms.

State health officials expect temporary rules to be set up by the end of June to get Oregon through this algae-bloom season. Permanent rules would be finalized later.

Last time an advisory was in place, city councilors had taken issue with not being informed about it much sooner. They found out shortly before a May 29 council meeting after city staff had known there was a possible problem with the water since May 25.

This time around, city councilors were looped in much sooner. City Councilor Sally Cook said she received notification Wednesday morning from Deputy City Manager Kacey Duncan. "It's being handled much better," Cook said.

The Statesman Journal contributed to this report.

