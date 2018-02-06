Salem officials knew last Friday they had a problem with the drinking water.

Toxin levels had spiked to more than double health advisory levels for healthy adults on at least one day in May and ten times above the safe amount for vulnerable populations.

The revelations came during an often tense emergency meeting Friday of the Salem City Council.

Over three hours, councilors grilled city staff members on why they decided to wait until Tuesday to disclose to the public the city's water was contaminated.

Councilors, who were notified of the do-not-drink advisory Tuesday, expressed exasperation over not being looped in on earlier discussions about the toxins.

Councilor Chris Hoy said, "What I don't understand is why on Earth we didn't err on the side of caution and just share the information with the public over the weekend — or at a minimum, why didn't we share the information with this council?"

Salem's water crisis drew questions and criticism from some of Oregon's state and congressional lawmakers.

A water sample taken May 23 at the entry point to the city's water distribution system came back May 25 with a 6.96 parts per billion of cylindrospermopsin, a type of cyanotoxin, according to data released at the meeting.

The advisory level for healthy adults is 3 parts per billion and for vulnerable populations — children under 6 years of age and people with weak immune systems — is 0.7 parts per billion.

The results received May 25 spurred a same-day meeting at 1 p.m. of city officials including Public Works Director Peter Fernandez.

"We were gearing up for putting an advisory out," Fernandez said. "The decision after the meeting was that we were — regardless of what the next sample might show — we were within that 10-day health advisory" period and didn't issue a public alert.

"Even today, we're still (within) that 10-day health advisory for vulnerable populations," Fernandez said.

Results received on May 26 for a May 25 sample at a different location showed toxin levels below the advisory for healthy adults, but still more than double the recommendation for vulnerable populations.

Oregon Health Authority officials have offered different versions of whether they advised city staff to hold off on warning the public.

On Wednesday, Casey Lyon, technical services unit manager for OHA drinking water services, said he had the impression the city was going to post a drinking advisory after the first detection of toxins. Lyon told the Statesman Journal that might have spurred unnecessary alarm levels. He said he cautioned staff that they had a 10-day buffer period.

But on Friday, David Emme, OHA drinking water services manager, told the council: "We didn't advise them not to issue it. We made them aware of the health advisory information from (the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) that included this 10-day duration."

For Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, the water crisis has highlighted holes in local and state officials' ability to respond to emergencies.

In a statement, Courtney said, "Whether it’s the next algae bloom or a devastating Cascadia earthquake, we have to be better prepared. We need timely access to critical information. We have to communicate better. We have to do a better job of meeting the needs of our people."

"It’s been clear this week that our emergency response infrastructure is not what it needs to be," he said.

To that end, Courtney told leaders of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and Oregon Health Authority to expect a hearing on emergency preparedness this September.

Recent days have brought up a number of issues that must be addressed, Courtney said. Among them: There should be a review of water testing requirements, as well as the procedures for telling members of the public about toxins showing up in the water.

In addition, the water advisory and possibility of future toxic algae blooms, along with a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposal that would draw down Detroit Lake, might place Salem's longstanding water supply in jeopardy.

Three members of Oregon's congressional delegation — Rep. Kurt Schrader, Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley — have sent a letter to Corps requesting a re-evaluation of the proposal. The three Democrats voiced concerns about how it might affect the water supply of Salem and communities.

"We have serious concerns that the scoping document scheduled for release shortly will be incomplete because the time allowed was too short to fully analyze impacts and prepare appropriately based on the limited information provided and outreach done," the three wrote in the letter.

"Indeed, new questions come up almost weekly from various parties," they said.

