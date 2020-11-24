Salem man hit and killed while trying to cross I-5

The victim was identified by Oregon State Police as 28-year-old Octavious Calloway of Salem.

SALEM, Ore. — A man died after he was hit by two different vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 5 in Salem, Oregon State Police reported.

The victim, 28-year-old Octavious Calloway of Salem, was crossing the freeway near the Market Street interchange on Sunday shortly before 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup and a Toyota 4-Runner.

The drivers of both vehicles are cooperating with the investigation, police said.