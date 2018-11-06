SALEM, Ore. -- At the VCA Salem Animal Hospital the kitty bowls are filled only with bottled water the city's water is not considered safe here.

“I think it’s wise to follow the precautions of your pets bottled water at this time. It seems animals are even more sensitive than humans are to some of these types of toxins,” said Kris Hallden, a veterinarian.

Related: Businesses taking a hit from Salem water crisis

The City of Salem found toxins from an algae bloom at its water source, Detroit Lake, which is east of the city. The toxins made it into finished water the city offers to nearly 200,000 residents. It's the first time that's ever happened.

The most recent tests show the toxins are back down below action levels but Salem still recommends children under the age of 6 years old, pregnant women, pets and those with weak immune systems avoid drinking it.

Related: Salem water advisory extended at least two more weeks

The advisory means most businesses that deal with the public will use only bottled water — or supplies brought in from outside the area.

That happened early on for Dutch Bros. on Commercial Street Southeast.

“It definitely hindered us a bit, the first few days when we weren't prepared for it. We could only serve stuff out of a can. But we quickly figured out a plan and as soon as we had the plan ready we started bringing in water and ice,” said Caleb Lowe, as he worked at the coffee shop Sunday.

Customers like Justin Dougherty and his daughter Sydney, who noticed the impact a week ago.

“We drive by here in the mornings and there wouldn't be anybody here so I’m sure it impacted their biz, quite a bit,” Dougherty said.

Not far away, at the La Hacienda Real, the story is similar.

It is one of five restaurants owned by the family. They're avoiding Salem water, bringing supplies in from Keizer instead.

“We have a lot of customers asking what we're using for the food, and what we're using for the drinks and we're giving bottled water for the customers to drink and we're not selling soda at the moment,” said Fausto Brambila, the owner’s son.

That’s just fine with customers like Annettee Trucco who ate with her grandson at the restaurant Sunday.

“Its too scary just to drink out of the tap,” she said.

She's like several people I met in Salem who said they're avoiding the city's water.

“Even though they told us this last Sunday we could drink it, I didn't believe it. So, I've been doing the water thing for me, my pets, my grandkids,” she said.

© 2018 KGW