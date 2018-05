SALEM, Ore. – A man was reported struggling and may have drowned in a Salem lake Wednesday evening.

Witnesses told Salem Fire that at around 5:30 p.m. a man appeared to be doing a backstroke and screaming while in Mission Lake, a fenced-in lake west of the Lowe’s off of Mission Street Southeast. The man then disappeared from view.

Fire and police personnel searched the surface and edge of the water but did not find the man.

A dive team will search the lake for a body Thursday morning.

