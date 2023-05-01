Police shooting under investigation in Salem

Fisher Road between Market Street and Sunnyview Road Northeast in Salem is closed Monday morning.

SALEM, Ore. — A police shooting on Monday morning has closed Fisher Road Northeast between Market Street and Sunnyview Road in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported.

Police tweeted that the roads were closed "due to police activity" at 6:38 a.m. Monday. At 8:09 a.m., police tweeted that the area was still closed for an "investigation of an officer-involved shooting."

Salem police did not release any more information about what led up to the shooting, the number of people shot, the medical condition of anyone shot and whether any officers were injured. A Salem police spokesperson told KGW it is not responding to interview requests.

The police shooting happened near where two police cars were hit by bullets in separate incidents about 35 minutes apart Sunday night. Police did not say whether Monday morning's police shooting was related to the patrol cars being hit by bullets the night before.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

