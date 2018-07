SALEM, Ore. — Police investigate the suspicious death of a man at McKay School Park on Friday afternoon.

Salem Police say they had initially responded to a report of a injured man at McKay School Park located on 2755 Hollywood Dr. northeast. When officers arrived the found the man had died.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the man's death or his identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

