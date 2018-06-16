Impairment is being investigated in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Friday on Highway 99 East.

Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 43 in Marion County around 6:26 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2002 Dodge minivan was rear-ended by a 2018 Nissan while making a left turn.

The minivan was pushed into a ditch onto its side and caught fire. The six passengers and driver escaped through broken windows before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The passengers of the minivan were not transported to the hospital and received minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital where she was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, and Driving while Suspended.

