SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Marines Corps Recruiting Center in Salem was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning while police investigated a report of a suspicious package.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the package was deemed safe and the evacuation was lifted at 10:36 a.m.

Deputies received a report of a suspicious package left outside the building, located in the 3000 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast, around 9:30 a.m.

The contents of the package were not immediately released.