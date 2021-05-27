Report: State health officials call for National Guard to help with 'dire' staffing emergency at Oregon State Hospital

The number of hospital staff out on COVID-related leave has increased dramatically since February.

SALEM, Ore. — State health officials have asked the Oregon National Guard to help alleviate a "dire" staffing emergency at the Oregon State Hospital. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Oregon Health Authority asked for at least 30 nurses from the National Guard after director Patrick Allen said they've exhausted all other options.

"We need your help," Allen wrote on Tuesday to state employees. "OHA has exhausted all other staffing options for the hospital's Salem Campus, and our circumstances are dire."

The governor's office has not reached a decision on whether it will grant the request, OPB reported.

The number of hospital staff out on COVID-related leave has increased dramatically since February, according to OPB. According to hospital officials, there was a 45% increase in direct-care staff taking leave from February to March, and officials said last week more than 33% of their staff were out.