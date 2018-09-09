SALEM, Ore. — A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle shut down Silverton Road Northeast in Salem on Sunday, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Police say the SUV was driving north and tried to cross Silverton Road when it hit the motorcycle, which was traveling west on Silverton.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed instantly. The driver of the SUV was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

Silverton Road reopened Sunday afternoon after it was closed for several hours during the investigation.

The name of the victim and the driver of the SUV won't be released until Monday, police said.

Police ask any witnesses of the crash to call 503-588-5032.

