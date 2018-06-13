So much for the good news at Detroit Lake.

A new health advisory was issued for the popular reservoir and source of Salem’s drinking water Wednesday following discovery of elevated toxin levels in a bloom of blue-green algae.

Water monitoring confirmed cyanotoxins above Oregon Health Authority recreational guidelines, the agency said in a news release.

It’s the second time an advisory has been issued this summer.

The first advisory, for a toxic bloom that ended up fouling Salem’s drinking water, was issued May 23. However, that advisory was lifted last Friday after encouraging test results.

But another round of test showing elevated toxins prompted re-issuing the advisory.

Visitors should avoid swallowing water while swimming, water skiing or power boating at the lake, officials said.

Exposure to the toxic algae can produce symptoms that range from dizziness and nausea to difficulty breathing.

Detroit Lake wasn't the only reservoir hit by a toxic algae alert Wednesday. Dorena Reservoir also tested high for toxic algae, leading to a health advisory. The reservoir is the source of drinking water for the City of Cottage Grove, but drinking water samples at this time show no detections of toxins, officials said.

"Recreational visitors should always be alert to signs of harmful algae and avoid areas with visible scum that looks foamy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red, or where small bright-green clumps are floating in the water," the news release said.

It’s unclear whether this bloom could have an impact on Salem’s drinking water.

The city remains on a do-not-drink advisory is for children under 6 years old and vulnerable adults, including those with impaired immune systems, people affected by kidney or liver disease and pregnant or nursing mothers. It is also recommended that pets do not drink the water.

