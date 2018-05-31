SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

Gov. Kate Brown, who declared a state of emergency because of the contaminated drinking water, said Thursday that the water will be distributed in Salem, the state capital, and in Stayton because of the problem at Detroit Lake.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum also issued a consumer alert warning against price gouging, or the practice of increasing the price of goods 15 percent or more immediately prior to or during a state of emergency.

“Our state’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on food, shelter, bottled water, fuel and other items necessary for the health, safety and welfare of Oregonians,” said Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum. “We have already received consumer complaints from Oregonians who believe they have been the victim of price gouging in the last 48 hours.

Rosenblum said anyone who believes they have been the victim of price gouging or has information about potential price gouging should file a complaint at oregonconsumer.gov or call the Attorney General's consumer hotline at 877-877-9392.

VIDEO: Salem waited days to tell people water was tainted

Shortly before noon Thursday, officials extended a limited no-drink advisory for water in Oregon's capital city.

The advisory warns that young children and people with compromised immune systems shouldn't drink municipal water in and around the city of Salem.

It was first issued on Tuesday.

A news conference is scheduled for later in the day with Oregon authorities. This story will be updated.

MORE COVERAGE

Salem water warning remains in effect until further notice

When will Salem drinking water be safe? When did city find out? 11 questions answered

Here's where to get free, clean water in Keizer

'This was a failure': How ominous emergency alert flub happened

© 2018 KGW